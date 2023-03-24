Head to Head Contrast: Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) vs. Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -11.36% N/A -13.95%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.28%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.36 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.33 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $15.20 billion 0.03 -$302.46 million ($1.24) -1.83

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags. The Loyalty Program segment is involved in the development and management of customer loyalty program, and marketing and redemption rights of products and services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

