Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $8.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $73,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

