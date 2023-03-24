2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.
2U Stock Performance
TWOU stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $514.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
