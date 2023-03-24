2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

TWOU stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $514.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

