Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,482,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,742,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

