Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after buying an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 444.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

