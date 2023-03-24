Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after buying an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 444.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.