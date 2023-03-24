Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMBA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $913,054.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 917,715 shares in the company, valued at $70,526,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.