Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Price Performance
Shares of IPWR opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Ideal Power has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $14.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
