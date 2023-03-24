Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWRGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of IPWR opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Ideal Power has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $14.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

