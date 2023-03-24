Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TENX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

