Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TENX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
