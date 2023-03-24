StockNews.com Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Citi Trends Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28.
Institutional Trading of Citi Trends
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.