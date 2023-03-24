Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MBLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 3.8 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,642,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,053,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

