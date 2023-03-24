QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.