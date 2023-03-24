The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$2,003,667.12 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total transaction of C$2,003,667.12.

Shares of DSG opened at C$108.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.20. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.94 and a 12-month high of C$109.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

