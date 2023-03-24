Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Lowered to GBX 980 at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.74) to GBX 1,230 ($15.10) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 940 ($11.54) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.86.

Pearson stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pearson has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 250,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 177,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

