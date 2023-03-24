Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Lowered to GBX 980 at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.74) to GBX 1,230 ($15.10) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 940 ($11.54) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.86.
Pearson Trading Up 1.0 %
Pearson stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pearson has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.