Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$2,030,000.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation bought 362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,030,000.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Morguard Corporation bought 32,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,568.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Morguard Corporation bought 63,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,378.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Morguard Corporation bought 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,080.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Morguard Corporation acquired 12,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,447.50.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morguard Corporation acquired 31,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,821.79.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 3,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,112.64.

On Friday, January 20th, Morguard Corporation acquired 5,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,659.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morguard Corporation acquired 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,670.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Morguard Corporation acquired 400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 61,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,925.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.25. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$346.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.46.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.