Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells C$3,279,847.62 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total transaction of C$3,279,847.62.

TSE:SLF opened at C$61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$70.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

