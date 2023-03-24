Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) VP Sells $2,869,102.50 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 28,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

