Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,999,999.44 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.