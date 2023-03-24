Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$4,224,000.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.00, for a total transaction of C$4,224,000.00.

FSV opened at C$184.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$188.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.58. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$145.76 and a 52-week high of C$198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

