Insider Buying: Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,999,999.44 in Stock

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

