Insider Selling: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Sells C$5,658,494.05 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05.

Jonathan Michael Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

CVE stock opened at C$21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.72 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

