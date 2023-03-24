Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$5,850,000.00 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00.
Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$192.52 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$170.82 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
