StockNews.com Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.08.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.