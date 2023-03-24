Societe Generale Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
