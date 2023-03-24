Societe Generale Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,219,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

