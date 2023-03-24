Analyzing ATRenew (RERE) & Its Rivals

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ATRenew to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion -$357.82 million -1.82 ATRenew Competitors $45.08 billion $72.50 million 20.51

ATRenew’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew. ATRenew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -24.73% -2.21% -1.82% ATRenew Competitors -13.99% -43.36% -2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ATRenew has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ATRenew and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew Competitors 70 661 1213 39 2.62

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.74%. Given ATRenew’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATRenew has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ATRenew peers beat ATRenew on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

