Critical Analysis: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) vs. AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMAYA Global and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 416.87%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti $640,000.00 74.44 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares AMAYA Global and Local Bounti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti -857.87% -101.76% -56.62%

Volatility & Risk

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Local Bounti beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

