Head-To-Head Contrast: Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Relay Therapeutics -21,036.13% -33.05% -28.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Relay Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and Relay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.63, suggesting a potential upside of 104.30%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 1,361.68 -$290.51 million ($2.60) -5.95

Big Cypress Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Relay Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.