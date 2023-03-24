Argus Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $120.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.39.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 37,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.