Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to Buy at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.66.

RIG stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after purchasing an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

