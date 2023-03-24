StockNews.com Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Price Performance
LQDT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $393.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
