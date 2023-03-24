Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.86.

NYSE:SUI opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Sun Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 169,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Sun Communities by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

