Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

