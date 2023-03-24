Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of ALT opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.11.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

