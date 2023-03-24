Raymond James Downgrades Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.22.
Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of CYXT stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
