Raymond James Downgrades Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.22.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

About Cyxtera Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

