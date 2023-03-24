Credit Suisse Group Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $33.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

NYSE ONON opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

