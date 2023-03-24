BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

BRP Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

