SoundHound AI (SOUN) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SoundHound AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -370.63% -3,813.52% -120.70% SoundHound AI Competitors -59.28% -99.50% -10.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00 SoundHound AI Competitors 1902 12667 26325 603 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoundHound AI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SoundHound AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoundHound AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $31.13 million -$115.37 million -0.79 SoundHound AI Competitors $1.89 billion $233.20 million 7.35

SoundHound AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SoundHound AI rivals beat SoundHound AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.