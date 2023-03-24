Reviewing Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CDW and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 8 0 3.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $221.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $23.75 billion 1.09 $1.11 billion $8.13 23.51 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares CDW and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.69% 103.95% 9.53% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CDW has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, suggesting that its share price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions. The Other segment focuses on CDW UK and Canada. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

