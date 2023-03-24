Barclays Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $86.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

