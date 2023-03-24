Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VAC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

VAC stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

