SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.20.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.