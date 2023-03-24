SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

