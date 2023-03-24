United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

UBFO opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $71,775. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

