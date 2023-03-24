United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %
UBFO opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.67.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.