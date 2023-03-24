Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
