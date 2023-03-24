Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

