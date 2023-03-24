StockNews.com Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Sell

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163,349 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

