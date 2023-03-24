StockNews.com Upgrades Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to Hold

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

