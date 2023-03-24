Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

SEE opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

