Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Enova International Price Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Enova International has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

Insider Activity

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

