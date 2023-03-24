Morgan Stanley Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.08.

NYSE:D opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

