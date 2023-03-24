Morgan Stanley Cuts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $28.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

