Morgan Stanley Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $99.00

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.