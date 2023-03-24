Morgan Stanley Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

